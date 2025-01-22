Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Posts Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $31.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMCB traded down $8.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,041.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 139. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $930.12 and a 12 month high of $1,100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,045.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $992.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $9.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

