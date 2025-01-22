Farrell Financial LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Farrell Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 3.3% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $22,253,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $14,150,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $13,578,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.