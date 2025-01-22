Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

FSTA stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

