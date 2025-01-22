Finley Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,008 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

