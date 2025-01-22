Finley Financial LLC Invests $2.59 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Finley Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $149.28.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

