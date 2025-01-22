Finley Financial LLC Invests $335,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE UPS opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

