Finley Financial LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,001 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 507,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

