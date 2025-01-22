Finley Financial LLC Invests $8.90 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Finley Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
