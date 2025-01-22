Finley Financial LLC Takes $158,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

