Finley Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Finley Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 234,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 567,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

