First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $8,570.00 billion for the quarter.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Northwest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of 193.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

