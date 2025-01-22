First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,757.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after buying an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in First Solar by 993.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $67,652,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

First Solar Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.