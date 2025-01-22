First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

