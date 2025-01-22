First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
