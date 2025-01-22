First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 67,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

In other First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

