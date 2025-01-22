First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.