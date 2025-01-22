First United Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDY. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 311,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.86.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

