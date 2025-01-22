FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.70 and last traded at $223.65. Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $215.79.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 588.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 198.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.