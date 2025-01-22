Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.44.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $269.33 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $284.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.92.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

