Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 163,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.