Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 42,657 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 712,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. FOX’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

