Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 30,253 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.