Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 14,883 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $117,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,075,000 after buying an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

