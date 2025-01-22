Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 42,016 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.