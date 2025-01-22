ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

SMDV stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

