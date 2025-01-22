ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.