Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ FRAF remained flat at $33.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

