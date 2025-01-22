FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 184,646 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

