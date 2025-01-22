FY2024 Earnings Estimate for HVT Issued By Sidoti Csr

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $372.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

