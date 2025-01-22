FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:TXG Issued By Raymond James

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.81.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$29.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

