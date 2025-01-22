FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BMY opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

