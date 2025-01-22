Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 237,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 74,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

