GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 295237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

