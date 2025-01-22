Genesis Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 57,626 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

