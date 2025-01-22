Genesis Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,751 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $60,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 734.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

