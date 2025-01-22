Genesis Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $249.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

