Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $317.59 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

