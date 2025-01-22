Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 4,064,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,428,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Genius Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

