Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for about 1.4% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Genpact by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on G. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Genpact Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of G stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

