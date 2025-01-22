Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDM stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

