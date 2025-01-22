Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:FOUR opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

