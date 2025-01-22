Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

