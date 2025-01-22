Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,570,000 after acquiring an additional 88,806 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,043,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,735,000 after purchasing an additional 389,380 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,867,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,967,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $319.62 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

