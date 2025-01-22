Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

