Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1967 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 2.6 %

GRP.U opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $65.63.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

