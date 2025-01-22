Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 12.03%.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 2,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,853. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.
Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.83%.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
