Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

