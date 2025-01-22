Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 470.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 255,998 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,020,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of HGER opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.