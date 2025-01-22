Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7,753.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 73.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

