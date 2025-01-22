Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 95,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $237.67 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

